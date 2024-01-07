Reese, Williams lead No. 7 LSU women past Mississippi, 84-73

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Angel Reese scored 21 points and Mikaylah Williams made four 3-pointers in a 20-point effort in No. 7 LSU’s 84-73 victory over Mississippi on Sunday. The Tigers (15-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) put it away with a 12-2 run to start the fourth quarter against the Rebels (11-4, 1-1). Reese had 10 rebounds and four assists, and Williams made 4 of 5 3s for LSU, which won its 15th straight game. Marquesha Davis scored a season-high 24 points to lead Ole Miss.

