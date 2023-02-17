Reese scores season-high 36, No. 5 LSU tops Ole Miss 69-60

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese had a season-high 36 points and 20 rebounds, carrying No. 5 LSU to a gritty 69-60 victory over Mississippi. Reese reached double-digit points and rebounds for the 24th time this season, and LSU bounced back from its lone loss this season at South Carolina on Sunday to improve to 24-1. Reese grabbed eight offensive rebounds and often converted those into put-backs off the glass. LSU had 22 second-chance points and the 6-foot-3 Reese accounted for 16 of those. She also hit 12 of 14 foul shots. Angel Baker scored 21 and Madison Scott added 13 for Ole Miss as the Rebels fell to 20-6 on the season and lost to LSU for the 10th straight time.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.