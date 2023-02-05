Reese scores 33, No. 22 Arizona tops USC 81-75 in 2OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cate Reese scored a career-high 33 points, including four clinching free throws in the last 7.5 seconds of the second overtime, to give No. 22 Arizona an 81-75 win over USC. Helena Pueyo had her only two points from the foul line with 15 seconds to go for a 77-73 Arizona lead, the first time it became a two possession game in the second overtime. The Wildcats had a four-point lead midway through the first overtime but the Trojans scored six straight before Maya Nnaji tied it at 68 with 5.2 seconds left. Destiny Littleton had 21 points for the Trojans, playing all 50 minutes, as did Kadi Sissoko, who scored 15 points.

