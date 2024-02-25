Reese scores 20 points, Maryland busts out of slump with 63-46 victory over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Julian Reese scored 20 points, Jordan Geronimo contributed a double-double and Maryland snapped out of a recent slump by defeating Rutgers 63-46. The Terrapins had lost five of their previous six games since the beginning of February and were 3-7 in their last 10. Trailing 47-29 midway through the second half, Jeremiah Williams scored six points and Austin Williams added two in an 8-0 run that got the Scarlet Knights within 10 points. Maryland responded with a 7-0 run and the Terrapins led 54-37 with 7 minutes to go. Rutgers scored only seven points the rest of the game. Aundre Hyatt led Rutgers with 13 points.

