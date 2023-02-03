Reese rescues No. 3 LSU in 82-77 OT win over Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese had 23 points and 14 rebounds to extend her program-record streak of double-doubles to 22 games, and No. 3 LSU narrowly remained unbeaten with an 82-77 victory over Georgia in overtime. Alexis Morris highlighted her 15-point night with a right corner 3 in the final minute of the extra period to give LSU a 77-74 lead, and the Tigers held on from there to improve to 22-0. Diamond Battles scored 22 points for Georgia. The Lady Bulldogs were the first team to push LSU to overtime. Reese grabbed 11 of her rebounds on the offensive end, helping LSU score 20 second-chance points. Sa’Myah Smith and LaDazhia Williams each scored 10 points for LSU.

