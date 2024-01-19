Reese, Morrow lead No. 10 LSU to 78-58 bounce-back win over Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Angel Reese had 20 points and 17 rebounds, Aneesah Morrow had 20 points and 11 boards, and No. 10 LSU rode a dominant third quarter to a 78-58 victory over Alabama. Reese and Morrow scored eight points apiece in the third, when the Tigers outscored the Crimson Tide 26-10. LSU, which trailed by a point at halftime, bounced back from a 67-62 loss a few hours’ drive away at Auburn that snapped a 16-game winning streak. Aaliyah Nye scored all of her 18 points in the first half to lead Alabama, making 4 of 8 3-pointers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.