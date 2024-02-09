Reese, Morrow have double-doubles, No. 13 LSU women dominate boards, Vanderbilt 85-62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Angel Reese had 15 points and 16 rebounds and Aneesah Morrow also had a double-double to lead a balanced LSU attack and the 13th-ranked Tigers used a quick start en route to an 85-62 win over Vanderbilt. Reese had eight points and eight rebounds in the first quarter when LSU held the Commodores to 2-of-16 shooting and took a 22-7 lead. By halftime the Tigers led 39-20 and had 19 second-chance points. Vanderbilt ended up conceding 32 second-chance points while getting outrebounded 57-35, 26-14 on the offensive end. Flau’jae Johnson had 17 points to lead the Tigers, who had a season-high in second-chance points and offensive rebounds. Iyana Moore scored 17 points for the Commodores, who have lost five straight, eight straight in the series.

