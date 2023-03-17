Reese leads LSU past Hawaii in March Madness opening round

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese had 34 points and 15 rebounds — her 29th double-double this season — and third seeded LSU defeated No. 14 seed Hawaii 73-50 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Flau’Jae Johnson scored 10 for LSU. The Tigers raced to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and maintained a comfortable lead most of the way. LSU advanced to a second-round match-up on Sunday with sixth-seeded Michigan, a 71-59 winner over 11 seed UNLV earlier Friday. Kallin Spiller and Daejah Phillips each scored 13 for Hawaii, which was held 10 points below its average scoring total for the season. Lily Wahinekapu scored 11 for the Rainbow Wahine.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.