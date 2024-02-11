Reese, Johnson lead way for No. 13 LSU women in come-from-behind win against Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese had 27 points and 19 rebounds, Flau’jae Johnson added 16 points and No. 13 LSU dominated the second half for an 85-66 victory over Alabama. LSU stormed out of the halftime break and scored 15 of the first 16 points in the third quarter to erase a 41-31 halftime deficit and take a 46-42 lead with 5 1/2 minutes left in the period. Alabama finally got it going and regained the lead 47-46 with a 3-pointer by Aaliyah Nye — her fourth of the game — and a pair of free throws from Jessica Timmons. LSU went up 59-50 on a fastbreak layup by Johnson after a behind-the-back pass from Last-Tear Poa. Reese finished off the 30-point third-quarter with a buzzer-beating putback of her own miss. LSU had a 24-16 advantage in the fourth.

