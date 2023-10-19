Reese, defending national champ LSU and rebuilt South Carolina leading way in SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tennessee coach Kellie Harper was among the millions watching Angel Reese and LSU claim the national title. It was a high note both for the Southeastern Conference, which also had South Carolina in the Final Four, and women’s college basketball. A record 9.9 million viewers watched LSU beat Iowa in the national championship game. Harper couldn’t help yelling at the TV, “Yes, SEC!” All that would be hard to top, though Kim Mulkey’s Tigers enter the season at No. 1 with Reese back, along with two of the nation’s top transfers.

