Reese, defending champs LSU open NCAA play vs. Rice; Louisville aims to end MTSU’s winning streak

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU star Angel Reese says the third-seeded Tigers’ prospects for repeating as national champions will hinge more on their mindset than their evident abundance of talent. Reese says LSU didn’t have the most talented team in the NCAA Tournament a year ago. Reese says LSU is now one of the most talented teams in the nation but will have to shift it’s collective focus to “what it really takes” for its current lineup to win. Reese says that includes sacrificing for teammates and not worrying about stats. LSU opens NCAA play Friday against Rice in Baton Rouge, where sixth-seeded Louisville and No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee also meet. The Blue Raiders have won 19 straight.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.