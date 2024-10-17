Reeling Oklahoma looks to bounce back from Texas loss at home against dangerous South Carolina

Oklahoma fans are getting restless after a blowout loss to rival Texas last week. The Sooners have played strong defense this season, but their offense is one of the nation’s worst — an unusual position for a program used to posting big numbers. A loss here, especially if the offense struggles, raises more questions for Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Seth Littrell. South Carolina is coming off a close loss to Alabama. A win here would soothe some of the disappointment.

