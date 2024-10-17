Reeling Oklahoma looks to bounce back from Texas loss at home against dangerous South Carolina

Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables, center, watches play against Texas late in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey McWhorter]

Oklahoma fans are getting restless after a blowout loss to rival Texas last week. The Sooners have played strong defense this season, but their offense is one of the nation’s worst — an unusual position for a program used to posting big numbers. A loss here, especially if the offense struggles, raises more questions for Oklahoma coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Seth Littrell. South Carolina is coming off a close loss to Alabama. A win here would soothe some of the disappointment.

