Reeling Jazz try to move on after Hendricks’ gruesome injury

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz have said this season will be centered on developing their young building blocks like forward Taylor Hendricks, but now he’s likely gone for the season. On Monday night, Hendricks ran down the court toward the baseline, stumbled and awkwardly fell. He broke his right fibula, dislocated his ankle and yelped. Several Jazz players had tears in their eyes and covered their heads with towels during an extended break where the medical staff took Hendricks off on a stretcher. They lost to the Mavericks 110-102.

