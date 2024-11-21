Reeling Cowboys visit Dan Quinn’s overachieving Commanders in a franchise role reversal

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn reaches out to running back Austin Ekeler (30) after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dan Quinn has coached the Washington Commanders into the playoff picture midway through the season well beyond expectations. The Dallas Cowboys he spent the past three years with as defensive coordinator have had their season fall apart. Quinn now faces his old team for the first time with his Commanders being a double-digit favorite against the injury-riddled Cowboys again starting backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Rookie Jayden Daniels and Washington’s offense are looking to get back on track after inconsistency played a part in back-to-back losses.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.