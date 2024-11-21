Reeling Cowboys visit Dan Quinn’s overachieving Commanders in a franchise role reversal

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Dan Quinn has coached the Washington Commanders into the playoff picture midway through the season well beyond expectations. The Dallas Cowboys he spent the past three years with as defensive coordinator have had their season fall apart. Quinn now faces his old team for the first time with his Commanders being a double-digit favorite against the injury-riddled Cowboys again starting backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Rookie Jayden Daniels and Washington’s offense are looking to get back on track after inconsistency played a part in back-to-back losses.

