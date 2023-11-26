Reed’s 4 TD passes carry Western Kentucky past Florida International, 41-28

MIAMI (AP) — Austin Reed threw four touchdown passes and Western Kentucky scored early to post a 41-28 win over Florida International in the regular-season finale. Western Kentucky beat FIU for the fifth straight time and now is 11-6 all-time against the Panthers. The Hilltoppers (7-5, 5-3 Conference USA) will finish their season by going to a bowl game for the 10th time in the last 12 seasons and the fifth time in coach Tyson Helton’s five years at the school.

