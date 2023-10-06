Reed to Corley for 3 long TDs, Western Kentucky holds off Louisiana Tech 35-28

RUSTON, Va. (AP) — Malachi Corley hauled in three long touchdown from Austin Reed in a dominant first half and Western Kentucky held on to defeat Louisiana Tech 35-28. Corley, who had touchdowns covering 70, 48 and 29 yards in the first half, finished with eight catches for a career-high 207 yards. Reed was 19 of 34 for 297 yards but after the big-play first half had just 41 yards in the second half. The Hilltoppers had 371 of their 426 total yards before the break. Western Kentucky only had two first downs in the second half but Anthony Johnson Jr., picked off Jack Turner with 1:40 to play sealed the win. Turner threw for a touchdown and ran for another.

