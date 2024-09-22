Reed throws two TD passes to help No. 25 Texas A&M outlast Bowling Green 26-20

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Marcel Reed threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 91 yards as No. 25 Texas A&M outlasted Bowling Green for a 26-20 win Saturday night. Reed got his second collegiate start in place of Conner Weigman, who was out with a shoulder injury. Le’Veon Moss fumbled with about 90 seconds left and Bowling Green (1-2) cut the lead to 6 on a 23-yard field goal by Jackson Kleather with 38 seconds to go. But the Aggies recovered Bowling Green’s onside kick after that to secure the victory.

