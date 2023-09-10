Reed throws for 4 TDs, runs for another, Western Kentucky swamps Houston Christian 52-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Austin Reed threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth and Western Kentucky rolled to a 52-22 win over Houston Christian. Reed was 27 of 33 for 253 yards and his backup, Turner Helton, stopped in to complete all five of his passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Reed had touchdown passes of 4 yards to River Helms and 20 yards to Blue Smith before Scott Upton’s 53-yard interception return made it 24-0 in the first quarter. Easton Messer hauled in a 21-yard pass from Reed before Colby Suits threw two touchdown passes to Karl Reynolds just before halftime to make it 31-14.Suits threw for 213 yards with Reynolds catching seven for 106 yards for the Huskies, who had three turnovers.

