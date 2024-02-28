Reed Sheppard’s runner with under a second left sends No. 16 Kentucky past Mississippi State, 91-89

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Reed Sheppard made a runner from just inside the foul line with less than a second left and finished with a career-high 32 points, giving No. 16 Kentucky a wild 91-89 victory over Mississippi State. Josh Hubbard tied the score at 89 with 11 seconds remaining by hitting his seventh 3-pointer for Mississippi State. Hubbard finished with career bests of seven 3s and 34 points. Kentucky led 85-78 with 49 seconds to play before the Bulldogs rallied behind Hubbard and Cameron Matthews. Sheppard sank four critical free throws down the stretch before hitting the winning shot. Antonio Reeves scored 21 points for Kentucky, which has won 19 straight regular-season meetings with Mississippi State, including four overtime victories.

