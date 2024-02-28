Reed Sheppard’s basket with two-tenths of a second left sends No. 16 Kentucky past Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Reed Sheppard scored on a driving layup with two-tenths of a second remaining and finished with a career-high 32 points, giving No. 16 Kentucky a 91-89 victory over Mississippi State. Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard had tied the game at 89 with 11 seconds remaining by hitting his seventh 3-pointer of the game. Hubbard finished with a career-bests of seven 3s and 34 points. Antonio Reeves scored 21 points for Kentucky (20-8, 10-5 SEC). Adou Thiero added 11 points and D.J. Wagner 10. Smith had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (19-9 overall, 8-7). Shakeel Moore added 10 points.

