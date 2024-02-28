Reed Sheppard’s basket with two-tenths of a second left sends No. 16 Kentucky past Mississippi State

By PAUL JONES The Associated Press
Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard (15) shoots over Mississippi State forward KeShawn Murphy (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rogelio V. Solis]

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Reed Sheppard scored on a driving layup with two-tenths of a second remaining and finished with a career-high 32 points, giving No. 16 Kentucky a 91-89 victory over Mississippi State. Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard had tied the game at 89 with 11 seconds remaining by hitting his seventh 3-pointer of the game. Hubbard finished with a career-bests of seven 3s and 34 points. Antonio Reeves scored 21 points for Kentucky (20-8, 10-5 SEC). Adou Thiero added 11 points and D.J. Wagner 10. Smith had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (19-9 overall, 8-7).  Shakeel Moore added 10 points.

