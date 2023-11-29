Reed Sheppard, No. 12 Kentucky overwhelm No. 8 Miami 95-73 in ACC/SEC Challenge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Reed Sheppard scored 21 points and No. 12 Kentucky shot 67% in the second half of a 95-73 blowout of No. 8 Miami. Antonio Reeves added 18 points for the Wildcats, who made their first six shots after halftime and finished 20 of 30 from the field in the half. Norchad Omier scored 20 points and Wooga Poplar had 19 for the Hurricanes, who shot 44.1% from the field but were no match for Kentucky’s nearly flawless offensive performance. Kentucky shot nearly 60% overall in a matchup of two of the highest-scoring teams in the country.

