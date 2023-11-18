Reed Shepard scores 25 to lead No. 17 Kentucky in 101-67 rout of Stonehill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Freshman Reed Sheppard scored 25 points to lead No. 16 Kentucky to a 101-67 win over Stonehill on Friday night. Sheppard added seven assists and three steals to lead four players in double figures. Kentucky made 17 3-pointers, including 10 in the first half. Rob Dillingham, also a freshman, scored 20 points for Kentucky, and Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell added 15 each. Max Zegarowski and Tony Felder led Stonehill with 15 points each, followed by Jackson Benigni with 11.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.