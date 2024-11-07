Reed scores career-best 24 points, Carter adds 21 in LSU’s season-opening win over UL Monroe 95-60

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jalen Reed scored a career-high 24 points, Cam Carter added 21 and LSU won its season opener with a 95-60 victory over UL Monroe. Reed shot 8 of 9 from the field, made all eight free-throw attempts and grabbed eight rebounds. Carter was 7-of-12 shooting and made four of LSU’s 10 3-pointers. Curtis Givens III also made four 3s and finished with 15 points for LSU, which shot 51% (34 of 67). Dji Bailey added 13 points. Jalen Bolden scored 25 points to lead UL Monroe (1-1). LSU has won all nine games in the series.

