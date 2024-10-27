Reed comes off bench to run for 3 second-half TDs to help No. 14 Texas A&M beat No. 8 LSU 38-23

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Marcel Reed came off the bench to run for three second-half touchdowns and No. 14 Texas A&M beat eighth-ranked LSU 38-23 on Saturday night to become the only team undefeated in Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies (7-1, 5-0) picked off three of Garrett Nussmeier’s passes after halftime to get their seventh straight victory since a loss to Notre Dame in the opener. Texas A&M, in its first season under coach Mike Elko after Jimbo Fisher’s firing, scored touchdowns on four straight possessions after Conner Weigman was benched for Reed in the third quarter. The Aggies wowed a crowd of 108,852 to improve to 5-0 in SEC play for the first time. LSU (6-2, 3-1) led by 10 in the third quarter.

