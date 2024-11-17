Reed accounts for three TDs as No. 15 Texas A&M rolls to 38-3 win over New Mexico State

By KRISTIE RIEKEN The Associated Press
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed looks to pass downfield against New Mexico State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sam Craft]

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Marcel Reed threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score in less than three quarters to help No. 15 Texas A&M cruise to a 38-3 win over New Mexico State. It was a bounce-back performance for Texas A&M, which was handed its first Southeastern Conference loss after being shut out in the second half of a 44-20 defeat at South Carolina two weeks ago before an open date last Saturday. Texas A&M led 17-0 at the end of a first quarter in which it outgained New Mexico State 273-50. The Aggies were up 31-0 when Conner Weigman took over at quarterback for Reed with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the third.

