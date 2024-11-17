Reed accounts for three TDs as No. 15 Texas A&M rolls to 38-3 win over New Mexico State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Marcel Reed threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score in less than three quarters to help No. 15 Texas A&M cruise to a 38-3 win over New Mexico State. It was a bounce-back performance for Texas A&M, which was handed its first Southeastern Conference loss after being shut out in the second half of a 44-20 defeat at South Carolina two weeks ago before an open date last Saturday. Texas A&M led 17-0 at the end of a first quarter in which it outgained New Mexico State 273-50. The Aggies were up 31-0 when Conner Weigman took over at quarterback for Reed with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the third.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.