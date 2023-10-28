Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy stars in QB debut for No. 7 Texas in a 35-6 win over BYU

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Maalik Murphy threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns in his debut as starting quarterback for No. 7 Texas in a 35-6 win over BYU . Murphy, a redshirt freshman, replaced Quinn Ewers, who was sidelined with an injury to his throwing shoulder sustained in last week’s win at Houston. Xavier Worthy returned a punt 74 yards for a TD, and teammate Jaydon Blue scored on a 34-year run in the fourth quarter.

