Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy stars in QB debut for No. 7 Texas in a 35-6 win over BYU

By MARK ROSNER The Associated Press
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) is upended by BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Maalik Murphy threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns in his debut as starting quarterback for No. 7 Texas in a 35-6 win over BYU . Murphy, a redshirt freshman, replaced Quinn Ewers, who was sidelined with an injury to his throwing shoulder sustained in last week’s win at Houston. Xavier Worthy returned a punt 74 yards for a TD, and teammate Jaydon Blue scored on a 34-year run in the fourth quarter.

