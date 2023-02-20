Reds will give Stephenson time off from rigors of catching

Catcher Tyler Stephenson is one of the cornerstones of a multiyear rebuild of the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds want to make sure the 26-year-old is fresh and healthy enough to give them 140 to 150 games a year, even if there are fewer starts at his natural position behind the plate. He played only 50 games last season because of a series of injuries. Manager David Bell has a plan that has Stephenson catching about 65 games and playing around 80 at either first base or DH.

