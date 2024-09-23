Reds will begin search for a new manager immediately to replace fired skipper David Bell

CINCINNATI (AP) — The search for a new manager for the Cincinnati Reds will begin immediately following the firing of manager David Bell after six seasons, president of baseball operations Nick Krall said. The team announced the move on Sunday night hours after a 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, and named bench coach Freddie Benavides as interim manager for the final five games of the season. Most of the other coaches will be retained until a new manager is hired. Krall cited inconsistency, philosophical differences and players not playing to their potential as some of the reasons for his decision.

