Reds’ TJ Friedl placed on injured list with fractured left thumb

PHOENIX (AP) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl, who had just returned from a fractured right wrist, has landed back on the injured list with a fractured left thumb. The Reds center fielder was hit by Kyle Harrison’s first pitch of the game Sunday in San Francisco in just his sixth game returning from the wrist injury. Reds manager David Bell said Friedl will miss four to five weeks. The 28-year-old Friedl had 18 homers and 27 stolen bases in 138 games for Cincinnati in 2023.

