Reds’ Steer breaks up no-hit bid by Giants’ Cobb with 2-out double in 9th inning

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Spencer Steer doubled with two outs in the ninth inning for the Cincinnati Reds’ first hit against the San Francisco Giants’ Alex Cobb. With Cobb one out from a no-hitter, Steer sliced an opposite-field double that landed just over the outstretched glove of right fielder Luis Matos. Nick Senzel was credited with a single in the third inning on a two-hopper that third baseman Casey Schmitt snagged with a backhand grab. The rookie’s throw from foul territory was high and pulled a leaping J.D. Davis off the first-base bag.

