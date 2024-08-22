Reds SS De La Cruz becomes 5th player since 1901 with 20 homers and 60 stolen bases in a season

TORONTO (AP) — Cincinnati shortstop Elly De La Cruz has joined a select group by stealing his 60th base of the year and becoming the fifth player since 1901 to have at least 20 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season. De La Cruz stole third base in the fifth inning on Wednesday. He later came home to score the tying run in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. became the fourth player to join the 20 homer, 60 stolen base club last season, when he hit 41 home runs and stole 73 bases.

