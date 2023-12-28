Reds sign reliever Buck Farmer to $2.25 million, 1-year contract

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have brought back Buck Farmer, signing the reliever to a $2.25 million, one-year contract. Farmer became a free agent after he went 4-5 with three saves and a 4.20 ERA in 71 appearances for Cincinnati this year. The right-hander had a 2-2 record with two saves and a 3.83 ERA in 44 games in 2022 in his first season with the Reds. Cincinnati also designated outfielder Bubba Thompson for assignment. The 25-year-old Thompson is a .242 hitter with a homer and 13 RBIs in 92 big league games — all with Texas.

