Reds second baseman Matt McLain has shoulder surgery and will be sidelined for extended period

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain had surgery on his left shoulder and will be sidelined for an extended period. Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said the operation took place Tuesday to address cartilage damage and repair the labrum. The timetable for McLain’s return is uncertain. The 24-year-old last played in a spring training game on March 17. Reds manager David Bell revealed the injury three days later. McLain was hurt while diving for a ball during a workout. McLain hit. 290 with 16 homers, 50 RBIs and 14 stolen bases last year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.