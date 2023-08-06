Reds rookie pitcher first in last 50 years to allow homers on first 2 career pitches

CINCINNTI (AP) — Washington’s CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas hit Lyon Richardson’s first two major league pitches for home runs in the game against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Over the last 50 seasons, Richardson is the only pitcher to allow a home run on each of the first two pitches of his major league career, according to Optastats. Richardson went 3-0 on Joey Meneses, the next batter, before throwing a strike that sparked a sarcastic cheer from the crowd.

