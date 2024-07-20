Reds reliever Brent Suter placed on IL with partial shoulder muscle tear

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reds left-hander Brent Suter has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a partially torn muscle in the back of his left shoulder. The timetable for recovery is roughly six weeks, but Suter said he hoped to return sooner than that. The 34-year-old Suter has a 3.68 ERA in 51 1/3 innings this season. Manager David Bell says the injury “hurts our team.” The Reds entered Saturday three games out of the last NL wild card spot. Suter said he felt tightness in his lat muscle area before he entered in the fifth inning of Friday night’s loss to Washington. He was pulled after retiring two batters.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.