Reds recover from Perez’s tying homer in 9th, beat reeling Royals 5-4 in 10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — TJ Friedl scored the tiebreaking run in the 10th inning on Jonathan India’s grounder, and the Cincinnati Reds beat Kansas City 5-4 on Monday night to hand the plummeting Royals their seventh straight defeat.

Pinch-hitter Kevin Newman’s sacrifice fly in the ninth gave the Reds a 4-3 lead, but Buck Farmer allowed a tying homer to Salvador Perez with two outs in the bottom half.

Cincinnati quickly recovered. Friedl, the automatic runner at second base, advanced to third on Matt McLain’s groundout to first leading off the 10th. India then hit a grounder to third and Friedl beat the throw to the plate. He was initially ruled out by plate umpire C.B. Bucknor, but the call was overturned following a replay review.

Farmer (2-3) got five outs for the win and Ricky Karchner, called up from the minors Friday, pitched out of trouble in the 10th to earn the save in his major league debut.

Stuart Fairchild homered early for the Reds, who have won six of eight and are 3-3 in extra innings.

Carlos Hernandez (0-4) took the loss for the Royals, who have lost 10 of 11. They are 0-3 in extra innings.

Kansas City jumped ahead on Michael Massey’s two-out, two-run double in the first. Massey had just two singles in 25 at-bats this month before doubling in each of his first two plate appearances.

Nick Pratto’s second-inning sacrifice fly made it 3-0.

Fairchild got Cincinnati on the scoreboard, hammering the first pitch of the third 421 feet to left-center for his third homer.

The Reds tied it 3-all as Luke Maile and Friedl opened the sixth with consecutive doubles, chasing Royals starter Zack Greinke. He allowed three runs and six hits, striking out four with no walks.

Cincinnati starter Luke Weaver exited with two outs in the fifth, having allowed three runs on five hits and four walks.

Royals right fielder MJ Melendez threw out two runners trying for third base, helping curtail rallies in the first and seventh.

TRANSACTIONS

Royals OF Jackie Bradley Jr. was designated for assignment and OF Dairon Blanco was selected from Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

Reds LHP Brandon Williamson (0-0, 5.40 ERA) opposes Royals RHP Jordan Lyles (0-10, 6.84) on Tuesday night.

