Reds put All-Star right-hander Hunter Greene on the injured list with elbow soreness

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds pitching staff took a hit on Saturday when All-Star starter Hunter Greene went on the 15-day injured list with elbow soreness. The right-hander is 9-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 162 strikeouts. He pitched seven innings of one-run ball against the Cardinals Tuesday in a 4-1 Reds win. His placement on the injured list is retroactive to Wednesday. Greene had Tommy John surgery in 2019.

