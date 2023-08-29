Reds place top rookie Matt McClain on IL with oblique injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have placed standout rookie infielder Matt McClain on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique. A candidate for NL Rookie of the Year, McClain is batting .290 with 16 home runs, 50 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 89 games. McClain had been feeling pain in his right side for several days. After the situation worsened over the weekend, the 24-year-old notified the Reds’ coaching staff. Manager David Bell says he’s hopeful that McClain can return quickly.

