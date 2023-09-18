Reds place Harrison Bader on the 10-day IL and designate Hunter Renfroe for assignment

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have placed Harrison Bader on the 10-day injured list and designated fellow outfielder Hunter Renfroe for assignment. The 29-year-old Bader has a right groin strain. The IL stint was made retroactive to Sunday. Cincinnati claimed Bader and Renfroe off waivers on Aug. 31. Renfroe hit .128 in 14 games with the Reds. Cincinnati also activated outfielder Stuart Fairchild and left-hander Alex Young from the COVID-19 injured list before a big three-game series against Minnesota.

