Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo goes on 15-day injured list with blister on a finger of his pitching hand

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed left-handed starting pitcher Nick Lodolo on the 15-day injured list with a blister on a finger of his pitching hand. Lodolo pitched with the blister against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. He tied a season high with four runs allowed, three earned. Lodolo had three strikeouts and a season-high four walks in 4 2/3 innings of Boston’s 7-4 victory. Lodolo is 8-3 with a 2.96 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 70 innings in his 12 starts.

