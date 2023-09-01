Reds pitcher Hunter Greene will miss at least a week after landing on COVID-19 injured list

CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds right-handed pitcher Hunter Greene was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, the team said Friday. Manager David Bell says the 24-year-old fireballer will be on the list for seven days and could start again as early as Sept. 8 if he continues to get well. Bell provided no more details on the pitcher’s illness. The 24-year-old fireballer had three starts after returning Aug. 20 from nearly two months on the injured list with a sore hip.

