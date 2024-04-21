Reds pitcher Frankie Montas injured in the first inning against the Angels

By The Associated Press
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Frankie Montas, left, reacts as his arm is checked after being hit by a line drive by Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Cincinnati. Montas left the game after the injury. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carolyn Kaster]

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Frankie Montas left his fifth start of the season in the first inning when the Angels’ Taylor Ward hit a line drive off his arm. Montas was replaced by Brent Suter after only 16 pitches. The Dominican pitcher missed all but one game last season with the Yankees with a shoulder injury. Montas was the opening day starter for the Reds. He is 2-2 with a 4.34 ERA coming into the start.

