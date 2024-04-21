Reds pitcher Frankie Montas injured in the first inning against the Angels

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds pitcher Frankie Montas left his fifth start of the season in the first inning when the Angels’ Taylor Ward hit a line drive off his arm. Montas was replaced by Brent Suter after only 16 pitches. The Dominican pitcher missed all but one game last season with the Yankees with a shoulder injury. Montas was the opening day starter for the Reds. He is 2-2 with a 4.34 ERA coming into the start.

