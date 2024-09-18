Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson to have Tommy John surgery

CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson says he has a full UCL tear that will require Tommy John surgery. The left-hander exited Tuesday night’s game against Atlanta in the second inning with a strained elbow. He doubled over for a brief moment near the mound before being replaced. Williamson said Wednesday he had two MRIs to diagnose the tear. Williamson, a second-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft, hurt his shoulder in spring training. The 26-year-old made his first major league start of the season Sept. 1. It was the first of four starts this year.

