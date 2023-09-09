Reds’ Marte removed with facial cut after hit by teammate De La Cruz’s warmup throw

CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte sustained a facial cut when hit on the face with a throw by shortstop Elly De La Cruz when the rookies were tossing before a game against St. Louis. Marte was distracted by starting pitcher Carson Spiers as Spiers and catcher Tyler Stephenson walked off the field after warming up. De La Cruz didn’t notice while throwing the ball. He covered his head with his arms as the ball struck Marte in the face. Marte had a bloody nose and was treated by an athletic trainer.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.