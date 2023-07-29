Reds manager David Bell gets 3-year contract extension

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Manager David Bell is being rewarded for helping engineer a successful turnaround in Cincinnati. He received a three-year contract extension from the Reds. The deal that runs through the 2026 season was announced before the team faced the Dodgers in Los Angeles. The Reds are currently 56-48 and trail first-place Milwaukee by 1 1/2 games in the NL Central. They’re trying to become the first team in major league history to win a division title after losing at least 100 games the previous season. They were 62-100 last year and tied Pittsburgh for last in the division. The 50-year-old Bell is a Cincinnati native and the son of former major leaguer Buddy Bell.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.