Reds looking at potential replacements in center field after starter TJ Friedl breaks wrist

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds are exploring their options after starting center fielder TJ Friedl broke his right wrist on a diving play in spring training last Saturday. The loss of one of the Reds’ best players is a blow to a team that already expects to start the season without left-handed starter Nick Lodolo and relievers Ian Gibaut and Alex Young. Rookie infielder Noelvi Marte was suspended for the first 80 games of the season because he tested positive for a banned sustance. Stuart Fairchild and Will Benson are potential replacements in center field.

