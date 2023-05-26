Reds’ Greene with no-hitter through 6 innings against Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene has a no-hitter through six innings against the Chicago Cubs. The Reds were leading 7-0 with Green simply dominating on a cool and windy afternoon after going winless in his first 10 starts. He has a career-high-tying 11 strikeouts and two walks. Chicago’s Nico Hoerner hit a fly to the left-field warning track in the sixth inning. But the Cubs haven’t hit many balls hard. There have been no no-hitters in the majors this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.