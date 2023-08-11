Reds demote veteran INF/OF Nick Senzel to Triple-A Louisville and recall Henry Ramos

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have optioned infielder/outfielder Nick Senzel, the second overall pick in the 2016 amateur draft, to Triple-A Louisville. Senzel had been in the major leagues continuously since 2019, except for rehab assignments. The 28-year-old was hitting .219 in 80 games with nine home runs and five stolen bases. The Reds selected the contract of outfielder Henry Ramos from Louisville. The rookie played in 18 games for Cincinnati earlier this season and had a .242 batting average. The Reds entered Friday tied for second with the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central, 2 1/2 games behind Milwaukee.

