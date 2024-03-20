Reds consider treatment options for McLain’s shoulder with likelihood of another absence for opener

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds are bracing for the possibility of another key player being unavailable for the season opener after second baseman Matt McLain’s recent injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Reds manager David Bell told reporters that all options including surgery were under consideration by the club for treatment. The 24-year-old McLain is coming off a promising rookie season. He is at least likely to be placed on the injured list. He reported soreness in his left shoulder after diving for a ball during a workout.

