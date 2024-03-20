Reds consider treatment options for McLain’s shoulder with likelihood of another absence for opener

By The Associated Press
FILE -Cincinnati Reds second base Matt McLain takes a throw down to second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Phoenix. The Cincinnati Reds are bracing for the possibility of another key player being unavailable for the season opener after second baseman Matt McLain's recent injury to his non-throwing shoulder.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds are bracing for the possibility of another key player being unavailable for the season opener after second baseman Matt McLain’s recent injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Reds manager David Bell told reporters that all options including surgery were under consideration by the club for treatment. The 24-year-old McLain is coming off a promising rookie season. He is at least likely to be placed on the injured list. He reported soreness in his left shoulder after diving for a ball during a workout.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.