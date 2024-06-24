Reds center fielder TJ Friedl is back on the injured list, this time with a strained hamstring

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl is back on the injured list. The Reds put the 28-year-old Friedl on the 10-day injured list on Monday because of a right hamstring strain he suffered last week in Pittsburgh. He could be out a few weeks. It is his third stint on the injury list this season. The Reds promoted INF/OF Levi Jordan from Triple-A Louisville to take Friedl’s spot on the roster. The right-handed hitting Jordan was set to make his major league debut Monday. He was in the lineup playing right field and batting eighth against Pirates lefty Bailey Falter.

